+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

All-Ireland winners step away from the Donegal panel

Posted: 5:34 pm January 10, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Rory Kavanagh and Christy Toye in the pre-match parade ahead of the Ulster Senior Football Championship game against Armagh in Sean MacCumhaill Park back in 2007. Picture: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

Rory Kavanagh and Christy Toye in the pre-match parade ahead of the Ulster Senior Football Championship game against Armagh in Sean MacCumhaill Park back in 2007. Picture: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

IT’s the end of the road for two more members of the Donegal All-Ireland winning panel panel as seasoned campaigner Rory Kavanagh and Christy Toye have formally signalled their retirement.

Kavanagh (St Eunan’s) rejoined the fold at the beginning of last season having previously withdrawn from inter-county football while Toye (St Michael’s) has been proudly wearing the green and gold jersey for more than a decade. Last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Dublin proved to be their last game for Donegal.

Details of their departures were confirmed by team manager Rory Gallagher during a press briefing in Ballybofey this afternoon.

Posted: 5:34 pm January 10, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Former Welsh Winger in Donegal for ‘The Toughest Trade’

"The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, I...

2016 was record year for Ireland West Airport

LAST year was a record breaking year at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers exceeding 730,000 for the first...

Red cards, All-Stars and winning goal against Donegal

Meanwhile, four players saw red as the Donegal Youth League game between Drumkeen United and Keadue Rovers was abandoned...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland