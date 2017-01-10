All-Ireland winners step away from the Donegal panel

IT’s the end of the road for two more members of the Donegal All-Ireland winning panel panel as seasoned campaigner Rory Kavanagh and Christy Toye have formally signalled their retirement.

Kavanagh (St Eunan’s) rejoined the fold at the beginning of last season having previously withdrawn from inter-county football while Toye (St Michael’s) has been proudly wearing the green and gold jersey for more than a decade. Last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Dublin proved to be their last game for Donegal.

Details of their departures were confirmed by team manager Rory Gallagher during a press briefing in Ballybofey this afternoon.

Former Welsh Winger in Donegal for ‘The Toughest Trade’ "The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, I...

2016 was record year for Ireland West Airport LAST year was a record breaking year at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers exceeding 730,000 for the first...