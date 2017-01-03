Intensive acting course starting soon

AN intensive ‘WorkLab’ acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned Workhouse Theatre Company.

Starting on Tuesday, January 17, it will run for six weeks every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

WorkLab classes will cover all facets of actor training with a range of professional teachers.

The course will close with a performance in An Grianán in week six. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone wishing to test their acting ability or wanting to improve their acting technique.

WorkLab will be led by the renowned, Iarla McGowan, a professional actor who trained in London and has more than ten years experience treading the boards of a number of the main theatres there.

Now back living in Letterkenny, his theatre credits include work with Field Day Theatre Company and the Royal National Theatre in London.

Most recently, he was seen in An Grianán in the Abbey Theatre’s Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme which embarked on a six month tour of Ireland and the UK.

The course will cost €120 – €100 for returning students. Places will be strictly limited and a 50 per cent deposit is required to secure your place.

The course is suitable for people aged 18 and over. Early booking is advised.

For further information and bookings, log on to www.angrianan.com or call the theatre on 074 9120777.

