We hope to be competitive – Bonner

DONEGAL Under 21 manager Declan Bonner says his team’s preparations have been far from ideal, as they face into the Dr McKenna Cup opener with University of Ulster, Jordanstown in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday at 2pm.

It has been decided that the county’s under 21 side will represent Donegal in the pre-season competition due to a large amount of Rory Gallagher’s senior squad being unavailable.

However, 16 members of Bonner’s squad are currently involved in the senior set-up, and he hasn’t had the access to those players that he would have liked for a very challenging McKenna Cup group which includes Cavan, Tyrone, and Sunday’s opponents UUJ.

“I’ve been asked a lot recently what are my thoughts on the under 21 team representing the county in the McKenna Cup, and yeah, given time to work with the players I think it would be very beneficial,” said Bonner.

“But unfortunately we haven’t had enough access to the players. The dates that we were meant to get them, they weren’t fit to train, because they trained hard with the seniors.

“That’s where it’s at and basically we’re going into McKenna Cup with just a little bit of preparation done.

“It’s been a frustrating time to be honest. Listen we will go out and give it our best. The one thing that we want to try and do is to be competitive, but there is no doubt that we are going to be up against it.”



