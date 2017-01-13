+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSponsored Content

A great way to get your 5 a day

Posted: 9:51 am January 13, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Screen shot 2017-01-13 at 09.27.57

Discover Juice produces Cold-Pressed fruit and vegetable juices and frozen Turmeric Shots for distribution to retail and direct to consumers.

In November 2016, Stephen was selected as one of the 14 finalists to represent Donegal in ‘Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur Awards’, and has built a reputation of offering nutritious, natural health products that do not use any additives or chemicals that are found in other typical retail shop products.

Stephen realises the benefits of having a healthy diet, enhanced with raw fruit and vegetables, especially when faced with a life threatening illness. He aims to help people make better lifestyle choices and to improve their health at the same time. These products can benefit people with nutrient deficiencies, people who are battling illnesses and people who are experiencing problems in the body.

Advertisement

The products can be found in local shops in Letterkenny, Spar Glencar, Kellys Centra Mountain Top and Burrito Loco, to name a few. They also stock healthfood shops in Donegal with their Turmeric Shots, the Natural Way in Letterkenny, Simple Simons in Donegal Town and Food For Thought in Buncrana.Stephen has also set up a national distribution system which allows these products to be shipped anywhere in Ireland.

For ordering and more information visit www.discover-juice.ie or e-mail info@discoverjuice.ie

Screen shot 2017-01-13 at 09.40.37

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: DISCOVER JUICE

Posted: 9:51 am January 13, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Council move to clean up massive illegal dump

DONEGAL County Council is to issue court proceedings against at least one person allegedly involved in a massive illegal...

Way cleared for first Donegal distillery in 176 years

AN Bord Pleanala (ABP) has given the green light for the first whiskey distillery in Donegal in 176 years.

All-Ireland winners step away from the Donegal panel

Details of their departures were confirmed by team manager Rory Gallagher during a press briefing in Ballybofey this afternoon.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland