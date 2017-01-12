Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’

Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy’s participation in AIB’s ‘The Toughest Trade’ will not affect Donegal’s preparations for the National Football League.

Murphy will travel over to France this month to experience a week living as a professional rugby player with Clermont Auvergne.

Welsh Rugby star Shane Williams has gone the other way and is training with Glenswilly this week. He will play for the Glen men in a challenge game against Convoy tonight (Thursday).

Gallagher says the documentary will not have any impact on Donegal’s plans for the spring, and he is happy for his captain to enjoy a rare GAA perk, while he also feels Murphy will learn from the experience.

“Michael Murphy wouldn’t interfere with the league. The Toughest Trade wouldn’t be happening if it interfered with the league, and to be fair it didn’t interfere with Mayo’s league, it was in the three-week gap last year.

“He’s going over to experience Clermont Auvernge, a professional outfit and it is an exciting opportunity for him.”



