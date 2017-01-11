Freezing temperatures and snow showers expected today

DONEGAL is expected to bear the brunt of wintry weather which is set to worsen over the course of the next few days.

So far, Met Éireann’s warning that very cold, wintry weather would develop throughout the day is proving to be accurate and a status yellow wind warning has been issued for the county this morning

.

In a status yellow weather advisory, Met Éireann this morning have said: “Showers will turn wintry in many places, from Wednesday evening to Saturday, with falls of sleet and snow expected.

“The heaviest of the snow fall is most likely over Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster and especially so on high ground.”

Temperatures are set to fall below zero, while tomorrow (Thursday) is expected to be “bitterly cold”.

Local meteorologist, Kenneth McDonagh explained what the orange warning in place for Donegal from Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday morning will mean.

“We are expecting to see snowfall accumulations of 3cm to 6cm to lower ground areas, 10cm for ground over 300m above sea level and 20cm for higher ground and mountainous areas.

“Accumulations will depend on where showers fall and where the merge in to longer wintry spells over the coming days, note that not all areas will see accumulations.”

Mr McDonagh said that anyone travelling over higher regions on Wednesday night Thursday and Friday should expect difficult driving conditions with strong north-westerly winds leading to drifting snow and blizzard conditions.

Icy conditions on Thursday and Friday will leave roads dangerous with temperatures getting below freezing in many areas a sharp frost can also be expected nationwide temperatures of between 2C and -4C can be expected. Anywhere that has a blanket of snow lying temperature could be colder again of -5C to -6C.

Warning comes into effect on Wednesday (January 11) at 9pm and ends at 3am on Saturday morning (January 14).