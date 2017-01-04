FIVE MINUTES WITH… Niall Bonner

Name: Niall Bonner

Age: 35

Occupation: Special Needs Assistant

Team: Drumkeen United



If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? Would need a few comedians and singers for entertainment, so I’ll go with Ricky Gervais, Steve Coogan, Kevin Bridges, Eddie Vedder, and Ray Davies.



Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? I leave that to the younger lads 🙂



What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? Drumbar (their old pitch)



Which character in any film are you most like? That’s a difficult one. Walter from The Big Lebowski is one of my favourite movie characters so I’ll go with that.

Any odd items in your kit bag? Nothing out of the ordinary. I have Thera-Band that I use for stretching before games. For weeks Micheal Gibson was convinced that I was using a black bin bag to stretch!



Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? There’s a few characters in the squad. Jonny Black is always messing at training, Chris Kyle is good craic in the dressing room. Then there’s Micheal Gibson who is likely to come out with anything, seriously is from another planet that fella!



Which team mate has the best looking other half? Haven’t seen anyone else’s other half but I’ll play if safe anyway and say my own!



Who is the worst trainer? Aaron ‘hamstring’ Doherty.



Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Sam Hegarty the manager, spends more time in front of the mirror than he does giving team talks!



Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Gibson is the best and worst. He’s worse than a child with his, “Are we there yet,can we stop at the shop?” But he’s great entertainment.



Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include? We’re all finely tuned athletes at Drumkeen and would never even consider eating junk food!



Toughest opponent you have faced? Owen Heary was different class.



Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent? I’ve a terrible memory so there’s none that stand out.



Best manager you’ve ever played under? Noel King at Harps. Really knew his stuff.

Best ever performance? Scored 6 in a game for Harps under 21’s team many years ago so probably that.



One to forget? Too many to mention!

Sporting ambition? Win promotion with Drumkeen.

When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? John Barnes was my idol growing up, quality baller.



If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? Kevin McHugh is free now, isn’t he? He always said he wanted to finish his career at Drumkeen haha!

