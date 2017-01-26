FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett

Name: Luke Barrett

Age: 24

Advertisement

Occupation: Teacher

Team: Milford



If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? Roy Keane or Will Ferrell.

Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? Dusty’s after a big win.



What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? The old Convent school pitch.



Which character in any film are you most like? Samuel L Jackson in Coach Carter. I’m very inspirational according to Cathal, Muligan and TJ.

Any odd items in your kit bag? That many mobility stretching tools it looks like a a medical kit.



Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? TJ Evesson or Kyle Black. Never seen two men that can’t leave each other alone like it.



Which team mate has the best looking other half? TJ Evesson



Who is the best/worst trainer? Couple of good trainers – TJ, Gary Merritt, Conor McNulty. Worst would be Barry McNulty, Myself or Pauric Curley!



Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Jonny Logue.



Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Paddy Peoples or some of the older lads are the best. I try to stay away from the back of the bus. You can feel your intelligence leaving you listening to those conversations.



Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include? Best is probably Anthony Fisher. Worst would be Joey Cullen – loves a takeaway.

Toughest opponent you have faced? Marty O’Reilly

Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent? Best: ‘Hard work will always beat talent if talent doesn’t work hard’. Worst: ‘You’re like a crowd of auld Women’



Best manager you’ve ever played under? SP Barrett.



Best ever performance? Ulster Vocational Schools Final 2011

One to forget? Naomh Muire in the league last year….absolute shocker.

Advertisement

Sporting ambition? Play Senior Championship and coach at intercounty level.

When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? Huge Daragh O Se fan so I was always him or Declan O’Sullivan.



If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? If we could get someone in it would be Rory Kavanagh. I’d gladly go to get Rory in!

FIVE MINUTES WITH… Eoghan Carr Eoghan Carr gives us an insight into the Gaeil Fhánada dressing room.

FIVE MINUTES WITH… Niall Bonner Niall Bonner gives us an insight into the Drumkeen United dressing room.