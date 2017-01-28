Finn Harps’ trawl for new players continues

Jail sentence for former Sligo and Bohs manager Glenties District Court was told that Sean Connor drove with children in his car while already banned from driving.

OLLIE Horgan wants to add another two players to his Finn Harps squad before the start of the new SSE Airtricity League season.The trawl for new talent, which has already taken the Harps boss abroad on more than one occasion in recent weeks, will continue ahead of the opening game of the new campaign – at home to Cork City next month.Speaking to the Donegal News this week. the Harps boss said that he remains on the lookout for players.“A number of the U19s have done very well in training since we came back and they’ll be pushing for places. I’m happy enough with the acquisitions we’ve made but I would still like to add another striker and midfielder to the panel,” Horgan said.The latest striker to join Harps is Dundalk’s Ciaran O’Connor who has completed a loan move to Ballybofey.O’Connor (20) has made the move in a bid to get first-team experience after four years with his hometown club where he has started just one league game, although he did score three goals in eight starts on loan at Derry City in 2015.Harps were open their pre-season campaign this afternoon, Saturday, against Athlone Town but it will now be in Buncrana on Tuesday night against the Inishowen League at Maginn Park before taking on Longford next weekend.“We’re looking forward to getting started and putting some shape on things. We’re still short a few but we’ll see what the next week or two brings. I’ve been looking both at home and abroad for players but the type of players we’re looking for aren’t that plentiful on the ground,” he said.One player who won’t be included in that number is Letterkenny’s Ryan McConnell who has joined Irish League side Ballinamallard on a permanent contract having initially moved to the Fermanagh club on a six-month loan arrangement in August.Meanwhile, Donegal Town teenager Jack Keaney made his first appearance for the Sligo Rovers senior team as a substitute during their commanding 4-0 win over Ballinamallard at Ferney Park.A Leaving Cert student in Abbey Vocational School Keaney was named U-17 Player of the Year for the Bit O’Red last season.