+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Fake crashes being ‘staged’ in Donegal

Posted: 6:25 pm January 5, 2017
By Cronan Scanlon
c.scanlon@donegalnews.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Traffic Corps seized blue BMW 525 at Cullion Road Letterkenny no insurances or number plates.

ONE of Ireland’s leading insurers has confirmed it is investigating a major ‘organised ring’ involved in the staging of road crashes in Donegal.

A spokesperson for AXA told the Donegal News that, in ‘recent times’, it has identified illegal operations here and in Cork and Galway where 190 people have submitted personal injury claims in what investigators suspect are 35 ‘staged’ accidents.

“In particular in the Donegal, we have 36 ongoing investigations into claims involving Donegal policyholders,” a spokesperson for its specialist fraud department.

Advertisement

The spokesperson declined to elaborate further on their investigations while local Gardai confirmed that, on request, they furnish ‘abstract’ reports of collisions to various insurance companies.

This paper is also aware that a number of suspect personal injury cases taken against insurance companies through the local courts, were dropped when a challenge was mounted.

AXA Insurance has been at the forefront in the fight against insurance fraud in this country.

Their Special Investigation Unit, established in 2002, was the first dedicated unit set up to tackle this particular issue.

Headed by former Detective Superintendent at the Garda Bureau of Fraud Investigation, Mr Colm Featherstone, it is staffed with 19 employees of varying professions who work closely with their in house legal team.  

For full report, see Friday’s Donegal News or subscribe to our digital edition.

Posted: 6:25 pm January 5, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
We hope to be competitive – Bonner

Donegal will face UUJ in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Intensive acting course starting soon

AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...

New Year’s Day Errigal climb for ‘Living Links’

THE Donegal Branch of the Living Links suicide support group will tomorrow host their third annual New Year’s Day...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland