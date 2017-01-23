Donegal Women in Business Network this week

The first social networking event of the year for Donegal Women in Business Network takes place in Station House Hotel in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.

President of Donegal Women in Business, Deirdre McGlone, will be guest speaker at the networking and social evening, which takes place from 7.30 to 9.30pm.

Anyone interested in attending is reminded that you do not have to be a member of Donegal Women in Buisness to come along, however, there will be an opportunity for people to sign up on the night. A year membership costs €40. The membership will be of fantastic benefit to you and your business.

Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson said: “ You do not have to stand up and talk on the night, but you will have the opportunity to do so. To give a very brief outline of who you are what you do and how you or your business can benefit the other members and make you money.

“Also you will have the opportunity to network in the room, hand out your business information and learn more about business in Donegal.

“The cost on the night is €10. Normally, our events are free but this is one includes a bite to eat so obviously we have to cover that cost.

“You will get the opportunity to take part in future events The Donegal Women in Business run. .. such as speaking at one of our monthly networking events, the opportunity to deliver a network or give your views and opinions on how business in the county works -for women.

“It will be fun ! You will get the opportunity to meet all the DWBN committee and women just like you , who are all looking for a helping hand or some encouragement or support.”

