Donegal raises ‘fangtastic’ funds for Temple Street!

Temple Street Children’s University Hospital have thanked everyone in Donegal who got in the party spirit for 2016’s Trick or Treat

fundraiser and raised vital funds for sick children

As a county, Donegal had oodles of frightful fun over Halloween by holding 55 Trick or Treat parties, together raising an impressive €7,200 for Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

2016 was the most successful year ever for the annual Trick or Treat for Temple Street fundraiser, proudly supported by MiWadi, which sees spooktacular Halloween parties held the length and breadth of Ireland to raise vital funds for the children’s hospital.

A massive 2,800 people signed up around the country to host Halloween parties and €385,000 has been raised so far, with more donations coming in every day.

Trick or Treat for Temple Street was sponsored by MiWadi for a fourth year – and with their support – party packs with eerie ideas and party essentials were sent out to everyone who signed up to take part.

The funds raised from ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ will help purchase much-needed Digital X-Ray equipment for the hospital’s Radiology Department. With these high-spec machines, Temple Street will be able to produce high-quality Digital X-Rays much quicker; meaning larger numbers of children can be seen in one day, reducing stressful waiting times and the length of time they have to spend in Radiology.

Thanking everyone who took part in Trick or Treat in 2016, Ciara Mealy, Campaigns Executive with Temple Street Foundation says, “Our amazing army of Trick or Treaters really went above and beyond for Temple Street at Halloween.

We were so thrilled to see the photos you sent us of your ghoulish gatherings and creepy costumes. Thank you so much to everyone for their generosity and kindness to our little patients. We can’t wait to see what you have planned for Halloween 2017!”