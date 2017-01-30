Donegal man killed in Galway accident is named

THE Donegal man who was killed in a freak workplace accident yesterday in Galway has been named as Terry Toland from Ramelton.

The incident occurred at Ros a Mhíl harbour in Connemara. Mr Toland (42), a father of two, was killed after he was struck by a piece of equipment, Galway Bay FM reports.

He was taken by helicopter to University Hospital Galway, where he was pronounced dead.

A second man was also injured in the incident but his injuries are said not to be life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were due to investigate the scene today.

