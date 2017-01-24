Donegal Hotel is number one for fifth year in a row

DONEGAL’S most famous luxury hotel, Harvey’s Point, in Donegal has been named as the best hotel in Ireland and the 10th best hotel in Europe in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards.

The hotel also finished in first place in the best service category and was second place in the romantic category.

Speaking after today’s announcement, Owner and outgoing Donegal Person of the Year, Ms Deirdre McGlone commented: “Words can hardly express the excitement and delight that we feel, having been named No. 1 Hotel in Ireland on TripAdvisor for the fifth year in a row. It is also a great honour to be awarded No. 1 Hotel for Best Service and to be recognised as a top destination for Romance. This award belongs to our dedicated team, each of whom play their part in the Harvey’s Point success story.

She concluded: “Our heartfelt thanks to our many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point. We are immensely proud of this great achievement, which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of hotel-keeping and hospitality.”