+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Donegal Hotel is number one for fifth year in a row

Posted: 5:27 pm January 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
 
Staff at Harvey's Point celebrating their success

Staff at Harvey’s Point celebrating their success

 

DONEGAL’S most famous luxury hotel, Harvey’s Point, in Donegal has been named as the best hotel in Ireland and the 10th best hotel in Europe in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards.

 
The hotel also finished in first place in the best service category and was second place in the romantic category.
 
Speaking after today’s announcement, Owner and outgoing Donegal Person of the Year, Ms Deirdre McGlone commented: “Words can hardly express the excitement and delight that we feel, having been named No. 1 Hotel in Ireland on TripAdvisor for the fifth year in a row. It is also a great honour to be awarded No. 1 Hotel for Best Service and to be recognised as a top destination for Romance. This award belongs to our dedicated team, each of whom play their part in the Harvey’s Point success story.
 
She concluded: “Our heartfelt thanks to our many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point. We are immensely proud of this great achievement, which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of hotel-keeping and hospitality.”
 
Posted: 5:27 pm January 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland