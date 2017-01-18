+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Donegal face daunting task in Healy Park tonight

Posted: 11:12 am January 18, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Donegal's Michael Carroll will face Tyrone and Lee Brennan again tonight

Donegal’s Michael Carroll will face Tyrone and Lee Brennan again tonight

DECLAN Bonner’s young charges will head into the lion’s den tonight to face Tyrone in their final Dr McKenna Cup group game at Healy Park (throw-in, 8pm).

Bonner admits his under 21 team face a daunting task against a Tyrone side that place a lot of emphasis on the pre-season competition, and who will be looking to rack up a big score to secure a place in Sunday’s semi-finals.

Advertisement

“It is (daunting), there’s no doubt about it, but we have to get ourselves ready, and worry about our own end, and try and get a performance.

“It’s a great learning curve for these lads to be playing and getting the exposure of the McKenna Cup.”

Donegal were well beaten by Cavan last Sunday, but they were without Cian Mulligan and Caolan McGonagle (DCU), Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher and Jamie Brennan (Sligo IT), and Christian Bonner and Colm Kelly (NUI Galway), who were committed to their colleges.

They should be available tonight, but Kieran Gillespie won’t play after damaging his hamstring against the Breffni county, and he joins Stephen McBrearty and Mark Coyle on the injury list.

“We should have most of the guys back from their college commitments.

“I know we will be without the injured lads, but I think Niall Friel will be ok to tog on Wednesday.

“It’s another opportunity for the lads, and there will be a few more changes.

Advertisement

“I’m happy enough with where the boys are at. They’re improving all the time and they’re playing against really good quality opposition.”

Posted: 11:12 am January 18, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Bonner’s young team defeated by Cavan

DONEGAL manager Declan Bonner felt the final scoreline was harsh after his young charges lost by 11 points against...

DECLAN BONNER: Donegal are still contenders for Ulster

It's been a sad week for GAA supporters in Donegal with the news that Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh, and...

A great way to get your 5 a day

Discover Juice produces Cold-Pressed fruit and vegetable juices and frozen Turmeric Shots for distribution to retail and direct to...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland