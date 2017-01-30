Donegal Council confirms major civic honour for Coleman

DONEGAL County Council is to honour International footballer Seamus Coleman by hosting a civic reception for him.

Further details of the reception, in recognition of Coleman’s footballing achievements, including the captaincy of the Republic of Ireland soccer team, were unveiled at today’s Council meeting.

It follows a proposal tabled by Fine Gael Councillor Barry O’Neill at a meeting of the Donegal Municipal District committee which received unanimous backing earlier this month.

The Killybegs native is enjoying another superb season in the English Premier League with Everton who are currently vying with Manchester United for a top-six place.

Coleman (28) scored a late, late winner for Everton against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend – his fourth for the club this season and third in his last 12 outings.

With 16 games remaining in 2016/17 for the Blues team manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that this can be his best-ever in front of goal.

Coleman’s current best came back in 2013/14, Roberto Martinez’s first season in charge when he netted seven times, five of which came during a nine-game hot streak between November 30 and January 4.

Closer to home, he was handed the Republic of Ireland captain’s armband ahead of last year’s European Championship finals and he will lead Martin O’Neill’s men into battle against Wales in March as they bid to reach the 2018 World Cup finals.

“Seamie’s love of Donegal – of Killybegs and of his county, comes out in every interview he does. It’s only fitting that we honour him in this way for his achievements, his leadership and his captaincy of the Irish squad, in which he’s doing a great job,” Cllr O’Neill said.

