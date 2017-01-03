Donegal to Benefit from €500K WAW Campaign in UK

FAILTE Ireland, in conjunction with five Local Authorities from Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway City & County, and in partnership with Tourism Ireland, has today launched a €500K Wild Atlantic Way Advertising campaign in Britain. The campaign is particularly targeting British visitors to entice them to take a break along the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Galway and is aimed at cities with good access to the region.

Urging visitors to embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life, the four-week campaign launches today and will run across different mediums. This will include a combination of Out of Home advertising in prime commuter and shopping locations in key urban centres which have direct access into the region. This will be supported by a month long radio partnership with the Bill Turnbull Show on Classic FM and a digital (Search Engine Optimisation) campaign. Additionally, local taxis will be wrapped in high impact Wild Atlantic Way imagery in a number of the cities – including Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Speaking today, Fiona Monaghan, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of the Wild Atlantic Way, said:

“As we enter into the fourth season for the Wild Atlantic Way, we are determined not to rest on our laurels. This campaign allows us to raise international awareness of the route as a must see visitor experience in key strategic locations such as Donegal, which offer ease of access and great potential for the short break market.

“The ease of access will be the key message and, in promoting the call of the Wild Atlantic Way in the Spring, we will be emphasising the short flight durations from the targeted cities to get our message across”.

The campaign is being driven by a joint International Marketing Fund provided by Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, and Galway (County & City) which was mobilised to focus specifically on raising international awareness of the Wild Atlantic Way in targeted international markets with direct access to Ireland and to encourage and support incremental short breaks in the shoulder seasons.