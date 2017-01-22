Daniel O’Donnell to attend 50th anniversary MFD gala



THE New York Mary From Dungloe Committee are very pleased to announce that internationally-known singer, performer, author and philanthropist, Daniel O’Donnell, will join them as their celebrity guest at the 50th Anniversary New York Mary From Dungloe Gala to be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Astoria World Manor in Queens, New York.

The New York Mary From Dungloe Committee host several events leading up to the selection of a young lady to represent New York City in the Mary From Dungloe International Festival, held each summer in Dungloe.

The winner will be announced during the gala, and partial proceeds will go to Queens Breast Health Program, which provides free breast screenings and education for uninsured and underinsured women living in New York City.

“We are honoured to have Daniel O’Donnell join us as a celebrity judge at this year’s gala,” said Anne-Marie McCullagh. “He has also promised to treat us to a few songs during the evening. Daniel O’Donnell, Dungloe’s most famous son, represents all the things that make the festival so wonderful – pride in our Irish culture, giving to others and always remembering where you came from.”

The festival, which was inspired by the song which tells the story of a brokenhearted suitor who emigrated after being forbidden to marry his true love, Mary Gallagher from Dungloe, celebrates the culture, history, hospitality and beauty of the area, also known as “The Rosses”.

