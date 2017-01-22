+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Daniel O’Donnell to attend 50th anniversary MFD gala

Posted: 12:26 pm January 22, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Daniel Tux
THE New York Mary From Dungloe Committee are very pleased to announce that internationally-known singer, performer, author and philanthropist, Daniel O’Donnell, will join them as their celebrity guest at the 50th Anniversary New York Mary From Dungloe Gala to be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Astoria World Manor in Queens, New York.

The New York Mary From Dungloe Committee host several events leading up to the selection of a young lady to represent New York City in the Mary From Dungloe International Festival, held each summer in Dungloe.
The winner will be announced during the gala, and partial proceeds will go to Queens Breast Health Program, which provides free breast screenings and education for uninsured and underinsured women living in New York City.

“We are honoured to have Daniel O’Donnell join us as a celebrity judge at this year’s gala,” said Anne-Marie McCullagh. “He has also promised to treat us to a few songs during the evening. Daniel O’Donnell, Dungloe’s most famous son, represents all the things that make the festival so wonderful – pride in our Irish culture, giving to others and always remembering where you came from.”

The festival, which was inspired by the song which tells the story of a brokenhearted suitor who emigrated after being forbidden to marry his true love, Mary Gallagher from Dungloe, celebrates the culture, history, hospitality and beauty of the area, also known as “The Rosses”.

Posted: 12:26 pm January 22, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Anthony takes another title back to ‘the hills’

ARDARA’S Anthony Molloy is to be given the Freedom of Donegal this evening.

Cloud over Daniel’s last British concert

DANIEL O’Donnell’s sell-out last concert of his UK tour is in doubt after it emerged the venue it is...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland