Dale Gorman signs new contract at League Two club

FORMER Letterkenny Rovers midfielder Dale Gorman has signed a new improved contract with Stevenage FC until 2019.

Gorman (20) has made 18 appearances this season for Boro and scored his first goal away to Barnet in December.

Details of the deal were unveiled on the club’s official web-site at lunch-time today.

He was part of Darren Saril’s team who returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Newport County at The Lamex Stadium on Saturday. Next up for Boro is a visit to high-flying Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Sunday, kick off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Conrad Logan (30) celebrated signing a contract extension with Rochdale last week by keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win away to Barrow in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Ramelton native has been in top form this season for Rochdale who currently lie fifth in the League One table. They travel to play fellow promotion hopefuls Southend United at Roots Hall this weekend