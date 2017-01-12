+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Council move to clean up massive illegal dump

Posted: 5:12 pm January 12, 2017
By Cronan Scanlon
c.scanlon@donegalnews.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Specialist surveyors on site back in November.

Specialist surveyors on site back in November.

 
DONEGAL County Council is expected to issue court proceedings against at least one individual allegedly involved in the illegal dumping of thousands of tonnes of waste near Lough Swilly.
 
The council obtained an order directing the person to remove all waste dumped illegally in the townland of Rossbracken, Manorcunningham.
 
However, the necessary works have not been carried out to date.
 
The Donegal News also understands that, in a related development, a second individual has been issued with a separate order in relation to the storage of waste at a warehouse in the east of the county.
 
Both moves are part of a multi agency operation, led by the local authority, which was launched on Tuesday, November 15, with a search of lands at Rossbracken.
 
On obtaining a search warrant, Gardai, council staff and specialist surveyors swooped on the site near Manor Roundabout where thousands of tonnes of mainly household waste were found buried over the following three days.
 
A council spokesman confirmed it is investigating a number of waste enforcement issues at this time. 
 
“It is not appropriate to comment while these investigations are ongoing,” he said.
 

For full report, see Friday’s Donegal News or subscribe to our digital edition.

Posted: 5:12 pm January 12, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Way cleared for first Donegal distillery in 176 years

AN Bord Pleanala (ABP) has given the green light for the first whiskey distillery in Donegal in 176 years.

All-Ireland winners step away from the Donegal panel

Details of their departures were confirmed by team manager Rory Gallagher during a press briefing in Ballybofey this afternoon.

Former Welsh Winger in Donegal for ‘The Toughest Trade’

"The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, I...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland