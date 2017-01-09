Bungalow damaged in fire near Gortahork

Extensive damage has been caused to a Bungalow in a fire near Gortahork this afternoon.
It’s understood there were no occupants in the house at that time.
Several units of the fire service from Falcarragh, Gweedore and Dungloe responded to the emergency call and tackled the blaze earlier this afternoon to the house in Derryconnor.
Advertisement
Two ambulances from Dungloe were also dispatched to the scene.
Posted: 4:10 pm January 9, 2017
PEOPLE in the parish of Gortahork have expressed their shock and sadness at the deaths of three parishioners and...
A GORTAHORK couple whose home was struck by a van which failed to take the bend on the road...
A YOUNG hobby photographer has called on authorities to post emergency response numbers at beaches after discovering an...