Bungalow damaged in fire near Gortahork

Extensive damage has been caused to a Bungalow in a fire near Gortahork this afternoon.

It’s understood there were no occupants in the house at that time.

Several units of the fire service from Falcarragh, Gweedore and Dungloe responded to the emergency call and tackled the blaze earlier this afternoon to the house in Derryconnor.

Two ambulances from Dungloe were also dispatched to the scene.

