BREAKING: Letterkenny fire accused granted bail

A 30-year-old man who was charged in connection with a Letterkenny fire has been served with a Book of Evidence to appear before Letterkenny Circuit Court, which begins tomorrow (Tuesday).

Nine cars were destroyed in the fire at a carpark under an apartment complex at Rosemount Lane in September, 2016.

Paul McGinley of Glenhola, Gortahork, appeared at a sitting of Letterkenny District Court today (Monday).

Following a successful application from the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Dorrian, bail was granted on a number of conditions: the defendant must reside with his mother at Meenacladdy, that he sign on three days a week at a local Garda station, that he remain sober and of good behaviour and not apply for a passport.

McGinley was ordered to stay out of Letterkenny by Judge Paul Kelly. The court heard that McGinley may attend only legitimate appointments in the town.

The defendant’s brother, Thomas McGinley, Glenhola, Gortahork posted €300 bail. Independent surity was fixed at €500.