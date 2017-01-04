Botched attempt made to gain access to yard of cars

Residents in the Killea area are being urged to remain vigilant after three men attempted to gain access to a yard of cars.

The incident which happened last night at 11.40pm is the latest in a series of car crime spree in the area.

Posting on the Carrigans, Killea and St Johnston Community Crime Alert Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Reports received of three males disturbed in a yard full of cars trying to gain access to a shed.

“The individuals were disturbed and took off running through fields in Dunmore, between Carrigans and Killea. ”

Tuesday night’s incident came just days after thugs targeted the cars of two family members in Killea, stealing two mobile phones and leaving a trail of destruction.

The incidents, on Sunday night, were the latest in a series of robberies from parked cars to take place in the Killea area over Christmas.

Local man, Damian Power, took to Carrigans, Killea and St Johnston Community Crime Alert Facebook page to vent his disgust at the latest incidents. He also posted images of the destruction left by the culprits.

Warning people to be extra vigilant and ensure they lock their vehicles, Mr Power said: “Some dirty lowlife decided they would walk into our drive and ravage through my car looking for valuables last night.

“They then decided to search through my sister-in-law’s car. Thankfully they didn’t get anything apart from two broken phones.

“Be vigilant, lock everything up and report and dodgy activity.”

Gardai have also urged people not to leave valuables in cars and to report any suspicious activity.

