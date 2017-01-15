Bonner’s young team defeated by Cavan

DONEGAL manager Declan Bonner felt the final scoreline was harsh after his young charges lost by 11 points against Cavan on Sunday.

With Donegal playing their under 21s in this season’s McKenna Cup, the game against one of the strongest counties in Ulster was always going to be challenging.

Advertisement

However, Bonner’s side battled well and were level at half-time, with Ethan O’Donnell scoring a fine goal.

Cavan gradually took control in the second period and they scored 1-3 without reply in the final 15 minutes to run out comfortable winners.

Bonner was proud of his players’ efforts and he felt that the scoreline flattered Cavan.

“I think the late goal probably wasn’t a fair reflection on the effort that the lads put in today,” said Bonner.

“We were against a Division 1 team – a seasoned and experienced side and that counted for a lot out there.

“Conditions were very, very heavy, but you couldn’t fault the effort from the players.”



FOR MATCH REPORT AND REACTION FROM TODAY’S MATCH, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

DECLAN BONNER: Donegal are still contenders for Ulster It's been a sad week for GAA supporters in Donegal with the news that Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh, and...