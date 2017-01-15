+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Bonner’s young team defeated by Cavan

Posted: 7:48 pm January 15, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Declan Bonner

Declan Bonner

DONEGAL manager Declan Bonner felt the final scoreline was harsh after his young charges lost by 11 points against Cavan on Sunday.

With Donegal playing their under 21s in this season’s McKenna Cup, the game against one of the strongest counties in Ulster was always going to be challenging.

Advertisement

However, Bonner’s side battled well and were level at half-time, with Ethan O’Donnell scoring a fine goal.

Cavan gradually took control in the second period and they scored 1-3 without reply in the final 15 minutes to run out comfortable winners.
Bonner was proud of his players’ efforts and he felt that the scoreline flattered Cavan.

“I think the late goal probably wasn’t a fair reflection on the effort that the lads put in today,” said Bonner.

“We were against a Division 1 team – a seasoned and experienced side and that counted for a lot out there.

“Conditions were very, very heavy, but you couldn’t fault the effort from the players.”

FOR MATCH REPORT AND REACTION FROM TODAY’S MATCH, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 7:48 pm January 15, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
DECLAN BONNER: Donegal are still contenders for Ulster

It's been a sad week for GAA supporters in Donegal with the news that Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh, and...

Plenty of positives despite last-gasp defeat to UUJ

Donegal 4-13 Ulster University, Jordanstown 2-20

DECLAN BONNER: New Year enthusiasm

We are now in the first week of January, and the Christmas and New Year celebrations feel like a...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland