Young woman killed in Donegal road crash

Posted: 9:47 am December 23, 2016
A young woman has tragically lost her life in a two-vehicle collision at Fahan last night.

The collision between two cars occurred at Glebe, Fahan just before 11pm.

The woman (25), who was the driver  of one car,  was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University  Hospital.

The second driver, a male, aged 20,  was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospitak. His injuries are believed to be non life threatening. There were no passengers in either cars.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination. Local diversions are in place and the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.
 
Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
 
Garda-Investigation1-300x218

 

