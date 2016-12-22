Ten team Premier Division, Harps, Derry, Sligo and more

FINN Harps’ worst fears were realised this afternoon with confirmation that the Board of the Football Association of Ireland has ratified the SSE Airtricity League switching to a 10-team, two division structure from the 2018 season.At the end of the 2017 season, the First Division champions will be promoted, while the bottom three teams in the Premier Division will be relegated.Having won promotion twelve months ago, Ollie Horgan and his players retained their top-flight status last season and club secretary, John Campbell, haS expressed concern as to the future direction of the Ballybofey club.Speaking in this week’s Donegal News, Mr Campbell urged ‘Corporate Donegal’ to embrace Harps in a bid to ensure that the club continues to represent Donegal football at the highest possible level of the sport.Meanwhile, 2017 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures have also been released this afternoon.Harps open with a home game against last year’s runners-up Cork on Friday, February 24, and follow that with a trip to the Carlisle Grounds to play newly promoted Bray Wanderers a week later. Other notable early fixtures include North West derbies against Sligo Rovers (h) on March 25 and Derry City (a) three weeks later, April 14, with champions Dundalk coming to Ballybofey on Friday, April 7.

FIXTURE LIST

