Storm Barbara to bring 120k/ph winds to Donegal

SEVERE weather is en route to Donegal and is set to disrupt the lead-up to Christmas, with Storm Barbara bashing the north west for a 24 hour period from Friday.

Met Eireann have warned the weather system will bring gale force winds of up to 120k/ph and heavy rain. Forecasters expect the turbulent conditions to last for around 24 hours from about 9am on Friday, and have issued a yellow weather warning.

Donegal and the north coast is likely to be worst affected by the strong winds, and the gusts are predicted to affect local parts all through the Christmas weekend.

As a result of Storm Barbara, Met Eireann has advised travellers to be aware of the potential for disruption this weekend, as the yellow weather warning is in place through to Christmas Day.

However, Ireland is not expected to suffer the worst of the winter storm, as Scotland is facing wind speeds of up to 90 miles per hour during the festive weekend.

Barbara is the third storm to be named this year affecting Ireland and the UK, following Storm Henry in February and Storm Angus in November.

The decision to name severe weather systems was made jointly by the Met Office and Met Éireann following a series of powerful winter storms during 2013-14 that wreaked havoc in parts of Europe.