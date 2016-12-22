Post Point Plus criticised by Irish Postmasters Union

A DECISION by An Post to provide a ‘Post Point Plus’ service in Dunlewey has come under attack by officials from the Irish Postmasters Union, (IPU).

The announcement of the Post Point Plus service follows a major campaign to retain the post office in Dunlewey after the current postmistress retires.

However, Brid Gallagher of the IPU said the new service “falls fall short” of what is available at the post office.

She said: “There are only 1,100 post offices left in Ireland but in recent years there has been a huge increase in Post Point Plus services with 2,400 now in operation, and they offer a very limited service and should not be mistaken for actual post offices.”

Ms Gallagher branded the Post Point Plus as a “poor relation of the real service”, because of its limitations.

She said: “For instance the Post Point Plus can only deliver social welfare payments and the remuneration for the new service will represent a huge saving for An Post.

“The new service cannot handle payments by cheque or deal with savings and a range of other facilities. It cannot be used as a savings bank or deal with investments.”

Earlier this week, Deputy Pearse Doherty welcomed the decision that Dunlewey Post Office was to be retained.

“Clearly this is a fantastic result for the residents of Dunlewey, who I must commend for their campaign and outstanding efforts to retain postal services in the village.”