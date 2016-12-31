New Year’s Day Errigal climb for ‘Living Links’

THE Donegal Branch of the Living Links suicide support group will tomorrow host their third annual New Year’s Day climb of Errigal.

The charity, whose patron is GAA pundit Martin McHugh, provides a listening/support service free-of-charge to anyone who has in any way been affected by suicide.

Living Links committee member, Mr Stephen Shevlin, is the man behind the symbolic event.

He says they had a great turnout for their inaugural climb last year and hopes to improve on that success tomorrow.

“The reasoning behind the climb is that New Year’s Day is a new beginning for many people,” he explained.

“It is also a very lonely time for a lot of people. However, the shortest day came and passed last Sunday and, hopefully, getting to the top of Errigal will signify a new beginning.”

Registration is open from 10 am, and climbing will be starting from the car park at 11 am. There is no set fee, however, donations are welcome.

Good footwear and warm, waterproof clothing are essential.

The Donegal Branch of Living Links was launched in January 2008 and covers the whole of Donegal.

They hold a support group on the last Monday of every month at 8pm in the Family Enrichment Centre, Stranorlar.

For further information about the Errigal climb, telephone 086 3916971.

