Nearly €5,000 raised for Lost At Sea Tragedies (LAST)

A total of €4,740 has been raised in Killybegs for the work of LAST (Lost At Sea Tragedies) in a fund-raising effort led by local Coast Guard, Shaun Curran.

A special plaque was commissioned alongside the existing memorial in the playground. It was blessed by Parish Priest, Fr Colm Ó Gallchóir, and unveiled by LAST founder, Noel McDonagh, who travelled from Dunmore East for the occasion.

Most of the money was raised through a sponsored walk/run from Donegal Town to Killybegs organised and led by Shaun Curran and supported by many well-wishers along the way.

Advertisement

The plaque is inscribed: “In loving memory of all those that have lost their lives at sea. Lost but not forgotten. I líonta Dé go gcastar sinn. Suaimhneas síoraí.”

Shaun Curran said afterwards, he would like to say thank you to everyone who attended the unveiling of the plaque and a special thanks to Fr. Colm who performed the blessing.

“Thank you to Michael McGroarty, McGroarty Memorials, Mountcharles, who was commissioned to make the plaque. Thank you to all the ladies who helped sell the candles that day also in SuperValu.”

He added: “A very big special thank you to all the walkers and runners who joined me on Sunday 11th December on my 30k walk from Donegal Town to Killybegs in aid of LAST. A total of €4,740 was raised. I would sincerely like to thank everyone who sponsored me. Your support was greatly appreciated, and finally thank you to Johnny Paul at the Tara Hotel, who kindly sponsored the refreshments on Saturday after the unveiling and on Sunday after the walk.”

According to LAST founder, Noel McDonagh, the organisation has three objectives; to provide material assistance to the families of those lost at sea, to show solidarity with coastal communities in times of tragedy and to highlight the negative and possibly unforeseen consequences of legislation and regulations.

He invited people to light a candle over Christmas for those who have been lost and as a show of solidarity with their families.