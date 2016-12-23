Glow burns brightly on social media

A POWERFUL and original new song by Ballybofey band ‘Glow’ has racked up over 5,000 YouTube and Facebook views in less than a week.

The Thrill of The Hunt is proving to be a catchy hit, as is its locally filmed and produced video.

Advertisement

The recently formed five-piece is made up of Tommy Bonner on vocals, Terry McGinty (bass, guitar and keys), Ally Doherty (guitar), Seamus Devenny (violin) and Damien James McGlanaghey on drums.

McGinty is also responsible for recording and producing their yet to be named EP, due to be released in April, at his famous Valley Studios.

Written by Bonner, the single tackles the subject of ‘the freedom of youth’ and the assumed lack of responsibility which become increasingly heavy on the shoulders of a boy as he grow older.

Speaking to the Donegal New this week, he explains the rationale behind the song.

“Basically, it brings us back to our youth when we had little or no worries and a wonderful imagination. A time before one takes on greater responsibilities. The song is trying to capture the essence of freedom.”

The young boy in the video is local lad, Ronan Callaghan. Directed and produced by Andrew McNulty, the film was shot in the scenic Drumboe Woods in the Twin Towns by Richard Desmond and Mark Fearon and edited by Paul James Curran.

Advertisement

Bonner said young Ronan has an abundance of natural acting talent and his willingness to get stuck into every scene was quite amazing.

Looking ahead, he said the band plans to release another single and video in February before the EP comes off the presses in April.

They are also planning gigs and tours in the New Year, details of which will be announced on their Facebook page.

For more information on Glow, and to view their new video, log on to the Glow Music Page on Facebook.

Meetings for those in mortgage distress this weekend “Anyone fearing going to court, or anyone in fear of losing their family home would benefit if they came...

Gardaí arrest young man in Letterkenny rape probe GARDAÍ have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a woman in her Letterkenny home last month.