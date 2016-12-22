+353 (0)74912 1014
Advertisement
Fund-raising appeal for young man injured in freak fall

Posted: 4:57 pm December 22, 2016
By Cronan Scanlon
Ronan Sweeney

Ronan Sweeney

A MAJOR fund-raising drive is underway to assist a young Letterkenny man in his battle to recover from severe spinal injuries sustained in a freak accident.

Ronan Sweeney (21), from Woodlands, was seriously injured following an accidental fall from his bedroom window in Sligo in May.

He underwent emergency surgery in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, followed by a three-month stay in the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH).

Ronan has made some progress during that time, with limited movement in a number of muscle groups, and was discharged to the care of his parents in November.

However, the Sligo IT student and talented sportsman, is now confined to a wheelchair.

To maintain momentum and enable the best opportunity for full recovery, all avenues, equipment, mechanisms and spinal injury rehabilitation facilities are being explored.

To support the huge financial cost, a number of fund-raising events will take place over the coming weeks and months.

Next Tuesday, December 27, a Come Dine With Me event is being held in the Silver Tassie Hotel.

You can demonstrate your cooking skills by inviting two couples, or groups, to your home for a three course meal and party games.

This will be followed by an after party in the Silver Tassie. Prizes will be awarded for best presentation of starter, main course and dessert, most original menu and best party game/trick.

To register your interest, or for further details, contact either Nell at nellsweeney2@hotmail.com or 0872994374 or Angela at angelakelly2007@gmail.com or on 086 3169436.

If you would like to make a donation of any size, go to the Ronan Sweeney GoFundMe page and for more details see the campaign’s Facebook page.

For full report, see tomorrow’s Donegal News or subscribe to our digital edition.

Advertisement
