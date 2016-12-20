+353 (0)74912 1014
Emergency Department at LUH busy this afternoon

Posted: 4:22 pm December 20, 2016
By Harry Walsh
h.walsh@donegalnews.com
The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital

THE Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy this afternoon with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital. The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.
In a statement the HSE said it would like to apologise to patients and their families for these delays.
“Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays. We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.
“Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays,” the statement read

