Donegal cafe cooking up free dinners for Christmas Day

by Louise Doyle

A DONEGAL cafe is throwing open its doors on Christmas Day to host a free lunch to anyone in need.

Becky’s Cafe in Convoy will be cooking and providing Christmas lunch, which gets underway at 2pm. It will be the first event of its kind as the popular cafe only opened its doors in July.

Speaking to the Donegal News, staff member, Samantha Brown, urged anyone who would like to come along to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This is a free Christmas lunch and it is offered to anyone of any age who feel they would benefit from a few hours out of the house on Christmas Day.

“We will be offering a starter, a main course and a dessert on the day to anyone, regardless of their circumstances. Anyone who just wants to get out of the house for a few hours on Christmas Day will be most welcome.”

The cafe seats 16 people and people can turn up on the day, however, Samantha asked that, if possible, people give them prior notice as there are limited places available.

“We have had a bit of contact from people interested in coming along so far. Since word went out locally about the event a lot of people have come forward to offer their help on the day, which is really great.”

Anyone hoping to go along is asked to telephone 087 3533808 to secure their place as soon as possible.

