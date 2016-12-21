Business backing for Bono as elf brings festive cheer to Letterkenny

LETTERKENNY’S business community has come out in force to offer Christmas greetings to Bono the Elf as he nears the end of his epic Donegal festive adventure.

Supported by the team at Letterkenny estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey, Santa’s favourite little helper, has been traversing the county since December 1, updating the naughty and nice list for Santa.

Advertisement

His adventures on the Wild Atlantic Way have been chronicled on SFR’s Facebook page, with one lucky Facebooker set to win his car – a brand spanking new, electric-powered Mini Cooper – when Bono goes back to the North Pole on the 23rd.

But even elves must do their Christmas shopping and what better place to get Santa, Mrs Claus and and the elves something special than in Letterkenny.

And as his latest video posted on SFR’s Facebook shows, there was a real show of support from the town’s business community.

Chamber of Commerce, Chief Executive Officer, Toni Forrester said rumour has it that Bono left the town laden with Shop LK vouchers.

Advertisement

“Everyone was delighted to see Bono bring some festive cheer to the town. We’ve loved watching his Donegal adventures, it’s been a brilliant way to show the county off on social media.”

Kiara Rainey, of Sherry FitzGerald Rainey added: “Bono tells us he can’t wait to tell Santa and everyone back in Lapland about the warmth of the Donegal people and what a busy, thriving town Letterkenny is.

“It’s been a pleasure to have been able to help him out while he’s been here, and we can’t wait to hand over his car to the lucky winner.

“There’s still an opportunity to win, all that Facebookers need to do is guess which famous Wild Atlantic Way beauty spot Bono will arrive at next; like the @SherryFitzGeraldRainey page and share any of the ‘Bono the Elf’ daily posts.

“Facebookers can guess the location each day to be entered in the draw for this wonderful child’s Christmas gift. The winner will be announced on December 23 – just in time for Christmas Eve when Bono the Elf will be picked up by Santa.”

You can watch the Bono in Letterkenny video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8VuHYhyu8c

Or here

https://www.facebook.com/sherryfitzgeraldrainey/