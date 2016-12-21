Angling development projects in Donegal awarded €36,400

50 angling development projects to receive support across Ireland as engaged rural communities show huge demand for angling development

Wednesday, 21st December 2016: Four angling development projects in Donegal have been awarded funding to improve angling access in the area. The projects are some of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund. The projects, which focus on improving angling access and infrastructure, will now be delivered in 2017. Applications for over 100 projects were received bringing the total value of projects looking for funding to above €2million.

Sean Kyne TD, Minister with responsibility for the Inland Fisheries Sector, said: “I would like to congratulate the community groups who have been awarded this funding. The projects receiving funding are located in 18 counties across the country. They include the provision of angling boats and trailers to allow for improved access for education/youth initiatives and tourist anglers, upgrades to access roads and car parks at angling sites, construction of new fishing stands, styles and footbridges and the provision of informational signage.”

The Capital Works Fund was announced in October 2016 with local groups and individuals including local development associations, tidy towns, angling clubs and others invited to apply for funding. The scheme is part of Inland Fisheries Ireland’s National Strategy for Angling Development. The Strategy aims to ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced with a view to ensuring a sustainable habitat and delivering the economic, health and recreational benefits they offer to communities across Ireland.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is aiming to grow the angling sector’s socio-economic contribution of €836 million per year by an additional €60 million annually through the strategy. This will be achieved by driving angling participation among domestic and overseas visitors, which in turn is supported by improving access to fishing and developing angling infrastructure.

In Donegal, the following projects were selected to receive funding:

Sessiagh Lough, Co. Donegal – Sessiagh Lough Boat Replacement (€6,000) by Dunfanaghy Angling Association. Replacement of one boat and a trailer for transportation of boat. The boat will be used on Sessiagh and Purt Loughs and will act as a resource for the Dunfanaghy Angling Association with a view to servicing tourist and domestic anglers.

Lough Keel, Co. Donegal – Lough Keel Car Park and Access Improvement (€1,050) by Letterkenny & District Anglers Association. This includes improving car parking for anglers and access to Lough Keel.

Lough na Toohey, Creeslough, Co. Donegal – Creeslough Development Plan. Lough na Toohey Angling Access Work (€3,500) by Creeslough & District Angling Association. The project include the provision of an angling boat which will be used by angling club members and youth angling development initiatives.

Buncrana River and Fullerton Pollen Dam Fisheries, Buncrana, Co. Donegal – Buncrana Anglers Fisheries Development Plan (€25,850) by Buncrana Anglers Association. This project aims to deliver the standard of a tourist destination fishery which will be open to all anglers. A Beat System and development works will be funded by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “The Capital Works Fund has been overwhelmed by strong project applications and following a considered review process, we are delighted to announce the 50 projects which have secured support which includes projects in Donegal. The demand for improvements in angling access and development is evident. Rural communities across Ireland are engaged with angling and recognise the value of the fisheries resource to their local area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has worked closely with angling clubs, individuals, community groups and chambers of commerce to inform them about the fund and the overall National Strategy for Angling Development. We hope to empower these stakeholders to improve access to angling in their areas and as a result deliver long term recreational and economic benefit to their communities.”

Inland Fisheries Ireland received 90 ‘Expressions of Interest’ across 21 counties in addition to the applications received for the Capital Works Fund. Feedback has been given to those who completed ‘Expressions of Interest’ and potential has been identified across a number of projects. It is anticipated that Inland Fisheries Ireland will have further funding for projects in this area in the New Year. For more information on Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Capital Works Fund and the projects across the country receiving funding in this funding call, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding.